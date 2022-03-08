First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $25.48 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,327 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 4.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,827,656. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $268.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

