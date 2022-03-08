First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $241,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $248,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 198.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $295,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,420. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.