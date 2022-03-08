First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,794,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.96. 89,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,309. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average is $101.94. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,054 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

