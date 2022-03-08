First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 157,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $589.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Research analysts predict that First Financial will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial in the third quarter worth about $84,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 121.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

