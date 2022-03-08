First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.6% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $87.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.65, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

