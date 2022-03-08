First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in M.D.C. by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in M.D.C. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 50.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in M.D.C. by 3.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

MDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

