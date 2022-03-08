First Hawaiian Bank Has $791,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 728,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,826,000 after purchasing an additional 75,922 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 349.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $170.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.89.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

