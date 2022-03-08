First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $901,000 Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 231,454 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

