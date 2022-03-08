First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of MO opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

