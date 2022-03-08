First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,183 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

