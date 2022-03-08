First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,772 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,815,000 after purchasing an additional 555,872 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after acquiring an additional 55,838 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,266,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 344,381 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIBK opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.06. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $74,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

