First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 137,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

FMBH traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,901. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $811.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.91.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after buying an additional 48,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.