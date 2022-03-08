First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 120.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,177 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48.

