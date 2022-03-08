First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

FCEF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 33,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000.

