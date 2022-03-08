First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
FCEF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $26.26.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.