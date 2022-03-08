First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,314.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

