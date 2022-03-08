First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Sold by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF makes up 1.9% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gateway Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.69% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,474,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after purchasing an additional 238,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,221 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,103,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,009,000 after purchasing an additional 77,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTXR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.64. 16,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,795. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

