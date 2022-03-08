Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $215.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.67.

Five Below stock opened at $145.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.23 and a 200-day moving average of $188.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

