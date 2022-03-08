Five Oceans Advisors Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.12.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,591,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $151.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

