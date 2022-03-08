Five Oceans Advisors Makes New $232,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. 605,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,616. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

