Five Oceans Advisors Sells 289 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Five Oceans Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.58. The stock had a trading volume of 679,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.