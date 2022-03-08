Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:PFO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. 1,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,297. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $187,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

