Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:PFO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. 1,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,297. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $13.73.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.