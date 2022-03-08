Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $995.00 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Floor & Decor posted sales of $782.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.44. The company had a trading volume of 799,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average is $120.17.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

