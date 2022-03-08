Franco-Nevada (FNV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of C$1.09 per share for the quarter.

TSE:FNV opened at C$209.65 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$137.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$211.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.08 billion and a PE ratio of 45.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$175.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$175.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 13.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total value of C$1,133,449.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,260,250.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$194.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Franco-Nevada to a “hold” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

