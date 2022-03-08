Franco-Nevada (FNV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $163.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $108.83 and a 12 month high of $165.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.68.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.