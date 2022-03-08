Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on FPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($82.61) to €80.00 ($86.96) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of FPRUY opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. Fraport has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $39.58.
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.
