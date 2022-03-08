Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Desjardins

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRHLF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.27.

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

