Fruth Investment Management Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.54. The company had a trading volume of 179,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,635. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.99. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.