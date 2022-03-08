Fruth Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 591.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

AA traded down $3.20 on Tuesday, reaching $82.20. 378,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,164,269. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

