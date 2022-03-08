Fruth Investment Management Sells 400 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Sysco by 38.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sysco by 94.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 558,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $43,559,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.49. 227,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,486. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

