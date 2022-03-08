Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,174,000 after buying an additional 313,166 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $20,148,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after buying an additional 150,062 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $5,672,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 86.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 49,848 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $122.93. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

