Fundamentun LLC Acquires Shares of 698 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 30.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.88.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $400.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.70. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.63 and a 12-month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.