Fundamentun LLC Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Shares of VLO opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

