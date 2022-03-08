Fundamentun LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $232.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.89. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

