Fundamentun LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of PDBC opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

