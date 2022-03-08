Fundamentun LLC Sells 650 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,054,000 after acquiring an additional 63,680 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,910,000 after acquiring an additional 62,430 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,459,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $237.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $231.35 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

