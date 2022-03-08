FUTURAX Reaches Market Cap of $11,296.66 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 73.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $11,296.66 and $28.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.31 or 0.00285912 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004446 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.15 or 0.01197894 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003264 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

