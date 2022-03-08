Future Health ESG Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FHLTU)

Future Health ESG’s (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 9th. Future Health ESG had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHLTU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Future Health ESG has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

Get Future Health ESG alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHLTU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Health ESG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Health ESG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.