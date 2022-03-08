FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) Issued By Desjardins

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Development in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Osisko Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CVE ODV opened at C$4.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.44. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of C$3.89 and a 12 month high of C$7.93. The company has a market cap of C$645.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47.

