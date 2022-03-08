FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Issued By Wedbush

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Passage Bio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

PASG stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 369,100 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $2,000,522.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

