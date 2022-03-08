Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.60

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 47707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$45.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Galantas Gold Company Profile (CVE:GAL)
See Also
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.