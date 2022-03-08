Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.60

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 47707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$45.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Galantas Gold Company Profile (CVE:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

