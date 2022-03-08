Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,400 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 669,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Galapagos by 26.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Galapagos stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $85.46.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
