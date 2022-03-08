Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on March 25th

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 104.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

GLPI stock opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 60,861 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 80,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,611 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

