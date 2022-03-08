GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $16.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.06.

NYSE:GPS opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72. GAP has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.23%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in GAP by 279.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 192,384 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in GAP by 14.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GAP during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in GAP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after acquiring an additional 666,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

