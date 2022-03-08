Gateway Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.0% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,200,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 457.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.31. 685,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $136.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

