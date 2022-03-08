Gateway Advisory LLC Sells 95 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Gateway Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Align Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $20.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,278. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $411.80 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.32.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

