Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $26,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 32.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,721,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,589,000 after acquiring an additional 425,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

NYSE DFS opened at $101.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.49. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

