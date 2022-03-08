Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $12,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.95.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

