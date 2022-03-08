Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,794 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $20,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Moderna by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Moderna by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Moderna by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 453.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $126.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,513 shares of company stock worth $59,288,871 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

