Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 304 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Teradyne worth $18,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 280,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,620,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Teradyne by 129.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 438,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

Shares of TER stock opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.96 and its 200-day moving average is $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

