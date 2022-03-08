Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 362,814 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 362,814 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $31,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

